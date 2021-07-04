State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

State Bank of India stock remained flat at $$45.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27. State Bank of India has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

