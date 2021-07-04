Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF remained flat at $$36.03 during trading on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $44.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.96.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

