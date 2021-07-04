Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.74, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

