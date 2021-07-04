Steven A. J. Salamon Acquires 5,500 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $70,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

