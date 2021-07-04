Steven Yi Sells 15,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

MAX stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 62,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 154,640 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 88,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

