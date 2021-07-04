Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 53,245 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

