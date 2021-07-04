Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.18 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Devon Energy by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 754.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 313,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.99.

DVN stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

