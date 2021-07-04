Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.61 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $89,203,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,131,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,913,000 after purchasing an additional 321,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,480.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

