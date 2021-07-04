Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,922,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $464.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

