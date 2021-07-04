Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,209 shares of company stock worth $5,037,574 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $85.47 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

