STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,538 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of STM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,450. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

