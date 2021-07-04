Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

