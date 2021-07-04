Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 676 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.81, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

