Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INKM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $35.75 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $36.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75.

