Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,224 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $146.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

