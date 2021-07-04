Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

MPC stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

