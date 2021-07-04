Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,843,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $239.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $162.79 and a 52-week high of $239.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.