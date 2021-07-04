Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

NYSE DDD opened at $36.11 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDD. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.