Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,300 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,783.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $$9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

