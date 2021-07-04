Strong (STRONG) Trading 44.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $226.66 or 0.00638387 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $31.34 million and $3.55 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00046167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00135752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00167022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,566.47 or 1.00174413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

