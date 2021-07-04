Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $265.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $176.07 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

