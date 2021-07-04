SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. SunPower has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SunPower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

