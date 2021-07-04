Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) Short Interest Update

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SCON stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. Superconductor Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.43.
Superconductor Technologies Company Profile
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.