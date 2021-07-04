Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) Short Interest Update

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCON) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCON stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. Superconductor Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

