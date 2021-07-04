Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has SEK 188 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 184.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Pareto Securities started coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.