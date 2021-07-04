Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYKE. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.74.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

