Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 567.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.41, a P/E/G ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

