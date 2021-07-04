Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Invests $732,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,230,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock worth $27,858,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.94. 715,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

