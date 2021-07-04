Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 241.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 2.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $18,462,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu by 6.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Baidu by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.70. 3,474,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

