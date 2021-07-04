Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Shares Down 4.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 1,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Taisei alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.