TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of ICU Medical worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ICU Medical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,937,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,705. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI stock opened at $207.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.05. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

