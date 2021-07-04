TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,221 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $47.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

