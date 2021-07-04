TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,311 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 780,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $16,441,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

IRM stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

