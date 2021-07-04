TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 315,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $17,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 786.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,536 shares of company stock worth $5,329,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.