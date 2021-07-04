TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,578 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of AON opened at $239.59 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $260.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

