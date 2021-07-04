TD Securities Increases Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.70

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:S opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

