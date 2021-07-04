TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TechTarget by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

