Tecsys Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tecsys in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCS. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$41.74 on Friday. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.83 and a 1 year high of C$66.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

