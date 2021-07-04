TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 9.57% of TELA Bio worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TELA Bio by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 79,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 165,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,567. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

