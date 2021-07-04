Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $74,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,651,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $422.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

