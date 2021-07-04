Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

