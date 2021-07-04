Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani Sells 200,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TLS opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 805.75. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.
TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.