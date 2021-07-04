Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani Sells 200,000 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TLS opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 805.75. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

