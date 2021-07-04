Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.70. Tencent shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 1,829,784 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

The firm has a market cap of $711.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is 11.18%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

