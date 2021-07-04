Tendies (TEND) Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $1.01 million and $8,750.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00768894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.87 or 0.07941993 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,143 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,143 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.