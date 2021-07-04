Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $678.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.66. The company has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.21 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.