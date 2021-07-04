Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $678.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.21 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

