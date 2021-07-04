Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 2.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $700.00 and last traded at $695.92. Approximately 274,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,145,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

