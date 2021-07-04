The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “
NYSE:AAN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.
In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
About The Aaron’s
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
