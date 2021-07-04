The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

NYSE:AAN opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

