The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of RNO opened at €35.51 ($41.78) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.46. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

