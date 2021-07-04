The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $303.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.41. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $308.33.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

