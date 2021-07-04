The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

